How to watch Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet at the French Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's matchup between Lloyd Harris and Richard Gasquet in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Harris vs. Gasquet Matchup Info
|Lloyd Harris
|Richard Gasquet
37
World Rank
75
6-12
2022 Match Record
11-8
16-25
2022 Set Record
28-18
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Harris was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 35-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7.
- Gasquet won his most recent match, 6-2, 6-4 over Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 19, 2022.
- Harris has played 18 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.8 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches).
- Harris has won 13.4% of his return games so far this year, and 80.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Harris has won 79.5% of his games on serve, and 11.8% on return.
- Gasquet has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 50.6% of games across all court types), and 24.8 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gasquet has won 25.3% of his return games and 76.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Gasquet has won 75.9% of his service games and 31.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
