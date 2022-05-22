Skip to main content

How to watch Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's matchup between Lloyd Harris and Lloyd Harris in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Harris vs. Gasquet Matchup Info

Lloyd HarrisRichard Gasquet

37

World Rank

75

6-12

2022 Match Record

11-8

16-25

2022 Set Record

28-18

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Harris was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 35-ranked Aslan Karatsev, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7.
  • Gasquet won his most recent match, 6-2, 6-4 over Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 19, 2022.
  • Harris has played 18 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.8 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches).
  • Harris has won 13.4% of his return games so far this year, and 80.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Harris has won 79.5% of his games on serve, and 11.8% on return.
  • Gasquet has played 19 matches so far this year (winning 50.6% of games across all court types), and 24.8 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Gasquet has won 25.3% of his return games and 76.2% of his service games.
  • On clay, Gasquet has won 75.9% of his service games and 31.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
