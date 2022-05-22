How to watch Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet at the French Open

Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's matchup between Lloyd Harris and Lloyd Harris in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Harris vs. Gasquet Matchup Info

Lloyd Harris Richard Gasquet 37 World Rank 75 6-12 2022 Match Record 11-8 16-25 2022 Set Record 28-18 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Millennium Estoril Open Round of 64 Last Result Quarterfinal

Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet Recent Performance