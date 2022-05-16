How to watch Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak at the Roland Garros
will be airing the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Lorenzo Giustino matching up with Dennis Novak on May 16.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Giustino vs. Novak Matchup Info
|Lorenzo Giustino
|Dennis Novak
196
World Rank
140
0-1
Match Record
0-2
1-2
Set Record
1-4
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Open 13 Provence
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak Recent Performance
- In his last match, Giustino came up short 6-3, 4-6, 0-6 against Jason Kubler in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
- Novak was defeated in his most recent match, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 against Radu Albot in the Round of 32 of the Open 13 Provence on February 15, 2022.
- Through one match this year (across all court types), Giustino has played 25.0 games per match (25.0 in three-set matches) and won 40.0% of them.
- Novak has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Novak has won 59.1% of his games on serve, and 17.4% on return.
