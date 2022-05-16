Skip to main content

How to watch Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak at the Roland Garros

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

will be airing the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Lorenzo Giustino matching up with Dennis Novak on May 16.

How to watch Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Giustino vs. Novak Matchup Info

Lorenzo GiustinoDennis Novak

196

World Rank

140

0-1

Match Record

0-2

1-2

Set Record

1-4

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Open 13 Provence

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Giustino came up short 6-3, 4-6, 0-6 against Jason Kubler in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
  • Novak was defeated in his most recent match, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 against Radu Albot in the Round of 32 of the Open 13 Provence on February 15, 2022.
  • Through one match this year (across all court types), Giustino has played 25.0 games per match (25.0 in three-set matches) and won 40.0% of them.
  • Novak has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Novak has won 59.1% of his games on serve, and 17.4% on return.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Lorenzo Giustino vs Dennis Novak

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:35
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dalibor Svrcina vs. Facundo Mena at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gianluca Mager vs. Borna Gojo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mats Moraing vs. Alessandro Giannessi at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy