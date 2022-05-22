How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

Lorenzo Musetti and Stefanos Tsitsipas are scheduled to square off on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Clay

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Musetti vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Lorenzo Musetti Stefanos Tsitsipas 57 World Rank 4 14-11 2022 Match Record 30-8 33-28 2022 Set Record 69-31 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16 Last Result Runner-Up

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance