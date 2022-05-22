How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open
Lorenzo Musetti and Stefanos Tsitsipas are scheduled to square off on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Musetti vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Lorenzo Musetti
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
57
World Rank
4
14-11
2022 Match Record
30-8
33-28
2022 Set Record
69-31
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- Musetti is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Mutua Madrid Open, at the hands of No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 0-1.
- Tsitsipas won his last match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Zverev in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2022.
- Musetti has played 24.8 games per match (33.0 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Musetti has won 26.7% of his return games and 74.1% of his service games.
- Musetti has won 69.6% of his service games on clay, and 38.5% of his return games.
- Tsitsipas has played 25.8 games per match (38.7 in five-set matches) in his 38 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Tsitsipas has won 85.5% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
- Tsitsipas has won 84.0% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
