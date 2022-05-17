Skip to main content

How to watch Luca Nardi vs. Andrej Martin at the Roland Garros

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The May 17 matchup between Luca Nardi and Andrej Martin in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros can be watched.

How to watch Luca Nardi vs. Andrej Martin at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Nardi vs. Martin Matchup Info

Luca NardiAndrej Martin

201

World Rank

144

0-1

Match Record

0-2

0-2

Set Record

1-4

N/A

Last Tournament

Cordoba Open

N/A

Last Result

Round of 32

Luca Nardi vs. Andrej Martin Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Nardi was defeated 4-6, 4-6 against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Martin lost his last match, 4-6, 3-6 versus Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 32 of the Cordoba Open on February 1, 2022.
  • Nardi has played 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches) in his one match this year (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Nardi has won 0% of his return games and 80% of his service games.
  • On clay, Nardi has won 80% of his service games and 0% of his return games.
  • In his two matches so far this year, Martin has played an average of 23.5 games across all court surfaces (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • Martin has won 0% of his return games so far this year, and 70% of his service games.
  • Martin has won 70% of his service games on clay, and 0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Luca Nardi vs Andrej Martin

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Sumit Nagal at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy