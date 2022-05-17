How to watch Luca Nardi vs. Andrej Martin at the Roland Garros
The May 17 matchup between Luca Nardi and Andrej Martin in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros can be watched.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Nardi vs. Martin Matchup Info
|Luca Nardi
|Andrej Martin
201
World Rank
144
0-1
Match Record
0-2
0-2
Set Record
1-4
N/A
Last Tournament
Cordoba Open
N/A
Last Result
Round of 32
Luca Nardi vs. Andrej Martin Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Nardi was defeated 4-6, 4-6 against Cameron Norrie in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Martin lost his last match, 4-6, 3-6 versus Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 32 of the Cordoba Open on February 1, 2022.
- Nardi has played 20 games per match (20 in three-set matches) in his one match this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Nardi has won 0% of his return games and 80% of his service games.
- On clay, Nardi has won 80% of his service games and 0% of his return games.
- In his two matches so far this year, Martin has played an average of 23.5 games across all court surfaces (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Martin has won 0% of his return games so far this year, and 70% of his service games.
- Martin has won 70% of his service games on clay, and 0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Luca Nardi vs Andrej Martin
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
