Skip to main content

How to watch Luca van Assche vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the destination where Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Luca van Assche will meet for their May 17 matchup, which can be seen.

How to watch Luca van Assche vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

van Assche vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

Luca van AsscheJuan Manuel Cerundolo

377

World Rank

123

0-2

Match Record

3-6

0-4

Set Record

8-14

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Luca van Assche vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, van Assche was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 62-ranked Maxime Cressy, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Cerundolo is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open presented by Itau, to No. 26-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 2-6.
  • van Assche has played 16.5 games per match (16.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year (across all court types).
  • So far this year, van Assche has won 14.3% of his return games and 14.3% of his service games.
  • Through nine matches so far this year, Cerundolo has played 22.8 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 43.4% of them (across all court types).
  • Cerundolo has won 18.3% of his return games this year, and 69.3% of his service games.
  • Cerundolo has won 60.0% of his service games on clay, and 10.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Luca van Assche vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Sumit Nagal at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy