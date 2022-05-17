How to watch Luca van Assche vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the Roland Garros
The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the destination where Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Luca van Assche will meet for their May 17 matchup, which can be seen.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
van Assche vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
|Luca van Assche
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
377
World Rank
123
0-2
Match Record
3-6
0-4
Set Record
8-14
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Luca van Assche vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, van Assche was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 62-ranked Maxime Cressy, 3-6, 4-6.
- Cerundolo is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open presented by Itau, to No. 26-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 3-6, 2-6.
- van Assche has played 16.5 games per match (16.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, van Assche has won 14.3% of his return games and 14.3% of his service games.
- Through nine matches so far this year, Cerundolo has played 22.8 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 43.4% of them (across all court types).
- Cerundolo has won 18.3% of his return games this year, and 69.3% of his service games.
- Cerundolo has won 60.0% of his service games on clay, and 10.0% of his return games.
