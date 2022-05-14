How to watch Lucas Gerch vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open
Lucas Gerch and Vitaliy Sachko are slated to play on Saturday, May 14 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Gerch vs. Sachko Matchup Info
|Lucas Gerch
|Vitaliy Sachko
367
World Rank
235
N/A
Match Record
1-2
N/A
Set Record
0-4
N/A
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
N/A
Last Result
Qualification
Lucas Gerch vs. Vitaliy Sachko Recent Performance
- Sachko is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, at the hands of No. 158-ranked Manuel Guinard, 3-6, 3-6.
- Sachko has played three matches so far this year, and 22.3 games per match across all court surfaces (22.3 in three-set matches).
