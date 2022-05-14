Skip to main content

How to watch Lucas Gerch vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Gerch and Vitaliy Sachko are slated to play on Saturday, May 14 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Gerch vs. Sachko Matchup Info

Lucas GerchVitaliy Sachko

367

World Rank

235

N/A

Match Record

1-2

N/A

Set Record

0-4

N/A

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

N/A

Last Result

Qualification

Lucas Gerch vs. Vitaliy Sachko Recent Performance

  • Sachko is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, at the hands of No. 158-ranked Manuel Guinard, 3-6, 3-6.
  • Sachko has played three matches so far this year, and 22.3 games per match across all court surfaces (22.3 in three-set matches).

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:40
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

