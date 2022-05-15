How to watch Lucas Pouille vs. Oscar Otte at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Lucas Pouille and Oscar Otte are scheduled to square off in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Pouille vs. Otte Matchup Info
|Lucas Pouille
|Oscar Otte
165
World Rank
58
3-6
Match Record
13-12
10-15
Set Record
31-28
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Lucas Pouille vs. Oscar Otte Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Pouille was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 4-6.
- Otte most recently played on April 30, 2022, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 42-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the semifinals of the BMW Open.
- Pouille has played 27.6 games per match (26.4 in three-set matches) in his nine matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Pouille has won 19.5% of his return games and 77.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Pouille has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 15.8% on return.
- Otte has played 22.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Otte has won 24.1% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.
- Otte has won 79.0% of his service games on clay, and 35.0% of his return games.
