How to watch Lucas Pouille vs. Oscar Otte at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Lucas Pouille and Oscar Otte are scheduled to square off in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Pouille vs. Otte Matchup Info

Lucas PouilleOscar Otte

165

World Rank

58

3-6

Match Record

13-12

10-15

Set Record

31-28

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

BMW Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Lucas Pouille vs. Oscar Otte Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Pouille was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Otte most recently played on April 30, 2022, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 42-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the semifinals of the BMW Open.
  • Pouille has played 27.6 games per match (26.4 in three-set matches) in his nine matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Pouille has won 19.5% of his return games and 77.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Pouille has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 15.8% on return.
  • Otte has played 22.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Otte has won 24.1% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.
  • Otte has won 79.0% of his service games on clay, and 35.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

