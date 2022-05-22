How to watch Lucas Pouille vs. Zdenek Kolar at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes Lucas Pouille matching up with Zdenek Kolar on May 22.
How to watch Lucas Pouille vs. Zdenek Kolar at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Pouille vs. Kolar Matchup Info
|Lucas Pouille
|Zdenek Kolar
163
World Rank
136
3-7
2022 Match Record
4-4
10-17
2022 Set Record
8-9
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Lucas Pouille vs. Zdenek Kolar Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Pouille lost 3-6, 1-6 versus Oscar Otte in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Kolar is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 155-ranked Franco Agamenone in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- Pouille has played 10 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.4 games per match (37.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pouille has won 75.6% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.
- Pouille has won 74.1% of his service games on clay, and 11.1% of his return games.
- Kolar has played 20.4 games per match in his eight matches this year across all court types.
- Kolar has won 81.5% of his service games this year, and 22.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kolar has won 81.5% of his games on serve, and 22.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)