How to watch Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open

The May 22 matchup between Lucia Bronzetti and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Clay

Bronzetti vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Lucia Bronzetti Jelena Ostapenko 83 World Rank 13 19-11 2022 Match Record 14-8 37-32 2022 Set Record 30-23 Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Semifinal Last Result Round of 64

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance