How to watch Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Lucia Bronzetti and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bronzetti vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Jelena Ostapenko
83
World Rank
13
19-11
2022 Match Record
14-8
37-32
2022 Set Record
30-23
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance
- Bronzetti came up short in her most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 against Martina Trevisan in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 20, 2022.
- In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ostapenko was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 102-ranked Lauren Davis, 2-6, 3-6.
- Through 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bronzetti has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them.
- Thus far this year, Bronzetti has won 34.4% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
- On clay, Bronzetti has won 66.7% of her service games and 36.8% of her return games.
- Ostapenko has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Ostapenko has won 66.5% of her service games so far this year, and 41.4% of her return games.
- Ostapenko has won 43.5% of her service games on clay, and 31.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
