How to watch Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The May 22 matchup between Lucia Bronzetti and Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Clay
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bronzetti vs. Ostapenko Matchup Info

Lucia BronzettiJelena Ostapenko

83

World Rank

13

19-11

2022 Match Record

14-8

37-32

2022 Set Record

30-23

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko Recent Performance

  • Bronzetti came up short in her most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 against Martina Trevisan in the semifinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 20, 2022.
  • In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ostapenko was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 102-ranked Lauren Davis, 2-6, 3-6.
  • Through 30 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Bronzetti has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Bronzetti has won 34.4% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
  • On clay, Bronzetti has won 66.7% of her service games and 36.8% of her return games.
  • Ostapenko has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Ostapenko has won 66.5% of her service games so far this year, and 41.4% of her return games.
  • Ostapenko has won 43.5% of her service games on clay, and 31.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
