How to watch Lukas Lacko vs. Nicolas Jarry at the Roland Garros
On Tuesday, May 17, tune in to to witness Lukas Lacko match up against Nicolas Jarry in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris, France.
How to watch Lukas Lacko vs. Nicolas Jarry at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Lacko vs. Jarry Matchup Info
|Lukas Lacko
|Nicolas Jarry
225
World Rank
138
0-3
Match Record
4-3
0-6
Set Record
9-7
Open 13 Provence
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Lukas Lacko vs. Nicolas Jarry Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Open 13 Provence, Lacko was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 221-ranked Andrea Arnaboldi, 6-7, 4-6.
- Jarry last played on February 21, 2022, a 6-7, 4-6 loss to No. 101-ranked Thiago Monteiro in the Round of 32 of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- Lacko has played three matches this year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Lacko has won 18.2% of his return games and 66.7% of his service games.
- In his seven matches so far this year, Jarry has played an average of 24.7 games across all court types (24.7 in three-set matches).
- Jarry has won 85.5% of his service games this year, and 14.7% of his return games.
- Jarry has won 85.5% of his service games on clay, and 14.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Lukas Lacko vs Nicolas Jarry
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)