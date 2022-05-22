How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Franco Agamenone at the French Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Mackenzie McDonald squaring off against Franco Agamenone.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
McDonald vs. Agamenone Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Franco Agamenone
58
World Rank
155
11-14
2022 Match Record
2-2
29-33
2022 Set Record
5-5
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Franco Agamenone Recent Performance
- McDonald was defeated in his last match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Joao Sousa in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 7, 2022.
- Agamenone remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 3-6, 4-6 against Zdenek Kolar.
- McDonald has played 25 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.9 games per match (36.5 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, McDonald has won 69.0% of his service games and 28.7% of his return games.
- McDonald has won 59.6% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.
- Agamenone has played four matches so far this year, and 25.5 games per match across all court surfaces.
- Agamenone has won 27.8% of his return games so far this year, and 76.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Agamenone has won 76.5% of his games on serve, and 27.8% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
