How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Mackenzie McDonald and Jannik Sinner on Saturday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

McDonald vs. Sinner Matchup Info

Mackenzie McDonald Jannik Sinner 60 World Rank 12 13-14 2022 Match Record 21-7 35-34 2022 Set Record 49-21 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Qualification Round 1 Last Result Quarterfinal

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance