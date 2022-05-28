How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Mackenzie McDonald and Jannik Sinner on Saturday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
McDonald vs. Sinner Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Jannik Sinner
60
World Rank
12
13-14
2022 Match Record
21-7
35-34
2022 Set Record
49-21
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Jannik Sinner Recent Performance
- McDonald is coming off a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 24-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Sinner beat Roberto Carballes Baena 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- McDonald has played 27 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.5 games per match (34.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, McDonald has won 69.5% of his service games and 30.8% of his return games.
- McDonald has won 65.1% of his service games on clay, and 38.4% of his return games.
- Sinner has played 28 matches so far this year, and 24.6 games per match across all court surfaces (30.3 in five-set matches).
- Sinner has won 81.0% of his service games so far this year, and 29.0% of his return games.
- On clay, Sinner has won 78.0% of his service games and 32.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)