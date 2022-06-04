How to watch Maddison Inglis vs. Ella Mcdonald at the Viking Open Nottingham
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Saturday's match between No. 125 Maddison Inglis and No. {} Ella Mcdonald in the qualifying round at the Viking Open Nottingham.
How to watch Maddison Inglis vs. Ella Mcdonald at the Viking Open Nottingham
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Inglis vs. Mcdonald Matchup Info
Maddison Inglis vs. Ella Mcdonald Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the French Open, Inglis was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 169-ranked Suzan Lamens, 2-6, 2-6.
- Inglis has played 16 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Inglis has won 29.6% of her return games and 54.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)