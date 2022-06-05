How to watch Maddison Inglis vs. Katie Boulter at the Viking Open Nottingham
Check out NBC Sports Networks on June 5 to see No. 125 Maddison Inglis match up against No. 139 Katie Boulter in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Inglis vs. Boulter Matchup Info
|Maddison Inglis
|Katie Boulter
125
World Rank
139
6-10
2022 Match Record
6-4
16-20
2022 Set Record
13-8
French Open
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 128
Maddison Inglis vs. Katie Boulter Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Inglis won 6-2, 6-1 versus Ella Mcdonald on Saturday.
- Boulter defeated No. 289-ranked En-Shuo Liang 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday to advance to the qualifying round.
- Inglis has played 16 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Inglis has won 54.3% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.
- Boulter has played 10 matches so far this year, and 20.9 games per match across all court surfaces (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Boulter has won 30.8% of her return games and 63.0% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)