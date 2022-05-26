How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open
Fire up MSG on Thursday to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which features Madison Brengle facing off against Aryna Sabalenka.
How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Brengle vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
|Madison Brengle
|Aryna Sabalenka
57
World Rank
7
13-11
2022 Match Record
13-11
26-19
2022 Set Record
31-28
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Madison Brengle vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Brengle was victorious 6-1, 6-2 versus Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 101-ranked Chloe Paquet, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- Brengle has played 24 matches this year (across all court types), and 18.5 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Brengle has won 46.1% of her return games and 56.7% of her service games.
- Brengle has won 51.4% of her service games on clay, and 51.3% of her return games.
- Through 24 matches so far this year, Sabalenka has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 52.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Sabalenka has won 66.7% of her service games this year, and 37.0% of her return games.
- On clay, Sabalenka has won 70.0% of her service games and 36.7% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)