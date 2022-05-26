Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up MSG on Thursday to see the Round of 64 of the French Open, which features Madison Brengle facing off against Aryna Sabalenka.

Brengle vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Madison BrengleAryna Sabalenka

57

World Rank

7

13-11

2022 Match Record

13-11

26-19

2022 Set Record

31-28

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Madison Brengle vs. Aryna Sabalenka Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Brengle was victorious 6-1, 6-2 versus Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday.
  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 101-ranked Chloe Paquet, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
  • Brengle has played 24 matches this year (across all court types), and 18.5 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Brengle has won 46.1% of her return games and 56.7% of her service games.
  • Brengle has won 51.4% of her service games on clay, and 51.3% of her return games.
  • Through 24 matches so far this year, Sabalenka has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 52.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Sabalenka has won 66.7% of her service games this year, and 37.0% of her return games.
  • On clay, Sabalenka has won 70.0% of her service games and 36.7% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
