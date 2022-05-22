How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel to watch Sunday's bout between No. 58 Madison Brengle and No. 118 Mihaela Buzarnescu in the Round of 128 at the French Open.
How to watch Madison Brengle vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Brengle vs. Buzarnescu Matchup Info
|Madison Brengle
|Mihaela Buzarnescu
58
World Rank
118
12-11
2022 Match Record
2-2
24-19
2022 Set Record
4-5
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Madison Brengle vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu Recent Performance
- Brengle most recently played on May 11, 2022, a 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 15-ranked Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Buzarnescu remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 1-6, 3-6 versus Mirjam Bjorklund.
- Through 23 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Brengle has played 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- So far this year, Brengle has won 55.3% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
- On clay, Brengle has won 43.3% of her service games and 45.2% of her return games.
- In her four matches so far this year, Buzarnescu has played an average of 19.0 games across all court types (19.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Buzarnescu has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.
- On clay, Buzarnescu has won 60.0% of her service games and 40.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)