How to watch Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Madison Keys and Anna Kalinskaya square off in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Keys vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info

Madison KeysAnna Kalinskaya

23

World Rank

82

15-9

2022 Match Record

13-8

35-22

2022 Set Record

27-15

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance

  • Keys is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 36-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 4-6.
  • In her most recent match, Kalinskaya was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
  • Through 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
  • Keys has won 77.7% of her service games this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
  • Keys has won 72.1% of her service games on clay, and 24.4% of her return games.
  • Through 21 matches this year, Kalinskaya has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Kalinskaya has won 30.3% of her return games and 70.1% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kalinskaya has won 71.4% of her games on serve, and 17.6% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

