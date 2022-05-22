How to watch Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the French Open
Watch Madison Keys and Anna Kalinskaya square off in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Keys vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Anna Kalinskaya
23
World Rank
82
15-9
2022 Match Record
13-8
35-22
2022 Set Record
27-15
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Madison Keys vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance
- Keys is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 36-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 4-6.
- In her most recent match, Kalinskaya was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 versus Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Through 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
- Keys has won 77.7% of her service games this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
- Keys has won 72.1% of her service games on clay, and 24.4% of her return games.
- Through 21 matches this year, Kalinskaya has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 52.2% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Kalinskaya has won 30.3% of her return games and 70.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kalinskaya has won 71.4% of her games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
