How to watch Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia at the French Open
The May 26 matchup between Madison Keys and Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Keys vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Caroline Garcia
22
World Rank
79
15-9
2022 Match Record
7-8
35-22
2022 Set Record
14-18
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 128
Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- Keys is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 86-ranked Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the Round of 128, Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 against Taylor Townsend on Tuesday.
- Keys has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Keys has won 77.7% of her service games so far this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
- On clay, Keys has won 72.1% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.
- Garcia has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 15 matches this year across all court types.
- Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games this year, and 72.4% of her service games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
Time
5:00
AM/EST
