How to watch Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 26 matchup between Madison Keys and Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on MSG.

Keys vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Madison KeysCaroline Garcia

22

World Rank

79

15-9

2022 Match Record

7-8

35-22

2022 Set Record

14-18

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 128

Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance

  • Keys is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 86-ranked Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • In the Round of 128, Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 against Taylor Townsend on Tuesday.
  • Keys has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Keys has won 77.7% of her service games so far this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
  • On clay, Keys has won 72.1% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.
  • Garcia has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 15 matches this year across all court types.
  • Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games this year, and 72.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

