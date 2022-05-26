How to watch Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 26 matchup between Madison Keys and Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on MSG.

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, May 26

Thursday, May 26 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Keys vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Madison Keys Caroline Garcia 22 World Rank 79 15-9 2022 Match Record 7-8 35-22 2022 Set Record 14-18 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 64 Last Result Round of 128

Madison Keys vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance