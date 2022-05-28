How to watch Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina at the French Open
To watch Saturday's head-to-head matchup between No. 16 Elena Rybakina and No. 22 Madison Keys in the Round of 32 of the French Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.
How to watch Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Keys vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Elena Rybakina
22
World Rank
16
17-9
2022 Match Record
18-11
39-23
2022 Set Record
37-20
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Keys beat No. 79-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 7-6.
- Rybakina defeated No. 135-ranked Katie Volynets 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Keys has played 26 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Keys has won 32.0% of her return games this year, and 77.2% of her service games.
- Keys has won 72.1% of her service games on clay, and 29.6% of her return games.
- Through 29 matches so far this year, Rybakina has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) and won 55.5% of them (across all court types).
- Rybakina has won 76.2% of her service games so far this year, and 34.8% of her return games.
- On clay, Rybakina has won 68.3% of her service games and 41.5% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)