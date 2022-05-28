How to watch Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Saturday's head-to-head matchup between No. 16 Elena Rybakina and No. 22 Madison Keys in the Round of 32 of the French Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Keys vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

Madison Keys Elena Rybakina 22 World Rank 16 17-9 2022 Match Record 18-11 39-23 2022 Set Record 37-20 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64 Last Result Round of 16

Madison Keys vs. Elena Rybakina Recent Performance