How to watch Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov at the Roland Garros
Tune in to watch Marc-Andrea Huesler square off against Dimitar Kuzmanov in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Monday.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Huesler vs. Kuzmanov Matchup Info
|Marc-Andrea Huesler
|Dimitar Kuzmanov
121
World Rank
194
1-3
Match Record
1-2
3-7
Set Record
2-5
Open 13 Provence
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Qualification
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Dimitar Kuzmanov Recent Performance
- Huesler is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Open 13 Provence, to No. 163-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin, 4-6, 4-6.
- In his last tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, Kuzmanov was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 139-ranked Elias Ymer, 5-7, 4-6.
- Huesler has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches) in his four matches this year (across all court types).
- Huesler has won 75.0% of his service games so far this year, and 34.6% of his return games.
- Through three matches so far this year, Kuzmanov has played 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches) and won 46.1% of them (across all court types).
