How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open
Turn on MSG on May 26 to watch the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Marco Cecchinato and Hubert Hurkacz.
How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Cecchinato vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Marco Cecchinato
|Hubert Hurkacz
132
World Rank
13
3-10
2022 Match Record
18-8
10-21
2022 Set Record
41-23
Gonet Geneva Open
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- Cecchinato beat No. 98-ranked Pablo Andujar 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 128, Hurkacz won 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 against Giulio Zeppieri on Tuesday.
- Cecchinato has played 23.4 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches) in his 13 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Cecchinato has won 15.8% of his return games and 64.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cecchinato has won 60.3% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.
- Hurkacz has played 26 matches this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (34.0 in five-set matches).
- Hurkacz has won 21.4% of his return games this year, and 87.0% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Hurkacz has won 86.8% of his games on serve, and 21.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)