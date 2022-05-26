How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

Turn on MSG on May 26 to watch the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Marco Cecchinato and Hubert Hurkacz.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, May 26

Thursday, May 26 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Cecchinato vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Marco Cecchinato Hubert Hurkacz 132 World Rank 13 3-10 2022 Match Record 18-8 10-21 2022 Set Record 41-23 Gonet Geneva Open Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16 Last Result Round of 64

Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance