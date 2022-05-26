Skip to main content

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on MSG on May 26 to watch the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Marco Cecchinato and Hubert Hurkacz.

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

Cecchinato vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Marco CecchinatoHubert Hurkacz

132

World Rank

13

3-10

2022 Match Record

18-8

10-21

2022 Set Record

41-23

Gonet Geneva Open

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Marco Cecchinato vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance

  • Cecchinato beat No. 98-ranked Pablo Andujar 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 7-5, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
  • In the Round of 128, Hurkacz won 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 against Giulio Zeppieri on Tuesday.
  • Cecchinato has played 23.4 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches) in his 13 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Cecchinato has won 15.8% of his return games and 64.6% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cecchinato has won 60.3% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.
  • Hurkacz has played 26 matches this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (34.0 in five-set matches).
  • Hurkacz has won 21.4% of his return games this year, and 87.0% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Hurkacz has won 86.8% of his games on serve, and 21.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

INDIANA HOOSIERS
College Baseball

Indiana vs. Maryland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth13 minutes ago
USATSI_17961109
College Baseball

How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

By Phil Watson13 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
MLB

Kentucky vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth43 minutes ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. TCU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

San Jose State vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
SI Guide

Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_17964834
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy