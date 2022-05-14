How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Julian Lenz at the Gonet Geneva Open
On Saturday, May 14, watch Tennis Channel to see Marco Cecchinato match up against Julian Lenz in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open in , .
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Cecchinato vs. Lenz Matchup Info
|Marco Cecchinato
|Julian Lenz
122
World Rank
291
0-9
Match Record
1-1
4-19
Set Record
2-2
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Open 13 Provence
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Marco Cecchinato vs. Julian Lenz Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Cecchinato came up short 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 versus Max Purcell in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- In his most recent match, Lenz was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Roman Safiullin in the qualifying round of the Open 13 Provence.
- Cecchinato has played 26.1 games per match (25.0 in three-set matches) in his nine matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Cecchinato has won 14.3% of his return games and 62.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cecchinato has won 56.7% of his games on serve, and 18.3% on return.
- Lenz has played two matches this year, and 19.5 games per match across all court types (19.5 in three-set matches).
- Lenz has won 40.0% of his return games this year, and 90.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
