How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Gonet Geneva Open
Marco Cecchinato and Kamil Majchrzak are set to square off in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 17, and you can see it.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Cecchinato vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info
|Marco Cecchinato
|Kamil Majchrzak
134
World Rank
81
2-9
Match Record
9-8
8-19
Set Record
21-20
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance
- Cecchinato beat Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Majchrzak beat No. 41-ranked Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.
- In his 11 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cecchinato has played an average of 24.4 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cecchinato has won 14.3% of his return games and 62.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cecchinato has won 56.7% of his games on serve, and 18.3% on return.
- In his 17 matches so far this year, Majchrzak has played an average of 23.1 games across all court surfaces (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Majchrzak has won 81.8% of his service games so far this year, and 19.3% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Majchrzak has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Marco Cecchinato vs Kamil Majchrzak
TV CHANNEL:
Time
11:20
AM/EST
