How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Gonet Geneva Open

Marco Cecchinato and Kamil Majchrzak are set to square off in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 17, and you can see it.

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Cecchinato vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info

Marco CecchinatoKamil Majchrzak

134

World Rank

81

2-9

Match Record

9-8

8-19

Set Record

21-20

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification

Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance

  • Cecchinato beat Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Majchrzak beat No. 41-ranked Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.
  • In his 11 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cecchinato has played an average of 24.4 games (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Cecchinato has won 14.3% of his return games and 62.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cecchinato has won 56.7% of his games on serve, and 18.3% on return.
  • In his 17 matches so far this year, Majchrzak has played an average of 23.1 games across all court surfaces (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Majchrzak has won 81.8% of his service games so far this year, and 19.3% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Majchrzak has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 19.2% on return.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Marco Cecchinato vs Kamil Majchrzak

TV CHANNEL:
Time
11:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

