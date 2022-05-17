How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Gonet Geneva Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Marco Cecchinato and Kamil Majchrzak are set to square off in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 17, and you can see it.

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak at the Gonet Geneva Open

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open

Gonet Geneva Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 17 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Cecchinato vs. Majchrzak Matchup Info

Marco Cecchinato Kamil Majchrzak 134 World Rank 81 2-9 Match Record 9-8 8-19 Set Record 21-20 Millennium Estoril Open Last Tournament Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Qualification Round 1 Last Result Qualification

Marco Cecchinato vs. Kamil Majchrzak Recent Performance