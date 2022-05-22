Skip to main content

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel on May 22 to witness No. 134 Marco Cecchinato face off against No. 83 Pablo Andujar in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Cecchinato vs. Andujar Matchup Info

Marco CecchinatoPablo Andujar

134

World Rank

83

3-10

2022 Match Record

7-11

10-21

2022 Set Record

20-23

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar Recent Performance

  • Cecchinato most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
  • Andujar is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 79-ranked Joao Sousa, 1-6, 4-6.
  • Cecchinato has played 13 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 23.4 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cecchinato has won 64.6% of his games on serve, and 15.8% on return.
  • Cecchinato has won 60.3% of his service games on clay, and 19.2% of his return games.
  • In his 18 matches so far this year, Andujar has played an average of 23.6 games across all court types (30.0 in five-set matches).
  • Andujar has won 31.2% of his return games this year, and 68.8% of his service games.
  • Andujar has won 64.0% of his service games on clay, and 33.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
