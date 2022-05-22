How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel on May 22 to witness No. 134 Marco Cecchinato face off against No. 83 Pablo Andujar in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Cecchinato vs. Andujar Matchup Info
|Marco Cecchinato
|Pablo Andujar
134
World Rank
83
3-10
2022 Match Record
7-11
10-21
2022 Set Record
20-23
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Andujar Recent Performance
- Cecchinato most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Kamil Majchrzak in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Andujar is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 79-ranked Joao Sousa, 1-6, 4-6.
- Cecchinato has played 13 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 23.4 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cecchinato has won 64.6% of his games on serve, and 15.8% on return.
- Cecchinato has won 60.3% of his service games on clay, and 19.2% of his return games.
- In his 18 matches so far this year, Andujar has played an average of 23.6 games across all court types (30.0 in five-set matches).
- Andujar has won 31.2% of his return games this year, and 68.8% of his service games.
- Andujar has won 64.0% of his service games on clay, and 33.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
