How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open
Marco Cecchinato and Pablo Cuevas are slated to play on Sunday, May 15 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Cecchinato vs. Cuevas Matchup Info
|Marco Cecchinato
|Pablo Cuevas
122
World Rank
128
0-9
Match Record
4-5
4-19
Set Record
10-12
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 16
Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Cecchinato won 6-3, 6-2 against Julian Lenz on Saturday.
- In the qualifying round, Cuevas won 6-4, 6-2 versus Damien Wenger on Saturday.
- In his nine matches this year across all court types, Cecchinato has played an average of 26.1 games (25.0 in three-set matches).
- Cecchinato has won 14.3% of his return games this year, and 62.8% of his service games.
- Cecchinato has won 56.7% of his service games on clay, and 18.3% of his return games.
- Through nine matches this year, Cuevas has played 25.6 games per match (25.6 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cuevas has won 73.0% of his games on serve, and 20.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Cuevas has won 74.0% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)