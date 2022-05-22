How to watch Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Harmony Tan at the French Open
If you're hoping to watch No. 54 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano play No. 112 Harmony Tan in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, turn on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Harmony Tan at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Osorio Serrano vs. Tan Matchup Info
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|Harmony Tan
54
World Rank
112
10-6
2022 Match Record
10-10
19-12
2022 Set Record
20-19
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Harmony Tan Recent Performance
- In her last match, Osorio Serrano came up short 2-6, 4-6 against Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In her last match, Tan was defeated 6-4, 5-7, 1-6 versus Maryna Zanevska in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Osorio Serrano has played 16 matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Osorio Serrano has won 38.0% of her return games so far this year, and 62.0% of her service games.
- On clay, Osorio Serrano has won 55.0% of her service games and 47.8% of her return games.
- Tan has played 20 matches this year, and 19.6 games per match across all court types (19.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tan has won 57.8% of her games on serve, and 33.7% on return.
- Tan has won 54.5% of her service games on clay, and 43.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)