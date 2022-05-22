Skip to main content

How to watch Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Harmony Tan at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to watch No. 54 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano play No. 112 Harmony Tan in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Osorio Serrano vs. Tan Matchup Info

Maria Camila Osorio SerranoHarmony Tan

54

World Rank

112

10-6

2022 Match Record

10-10

19-12

2022 Set Record

20-19

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Harmony Tan Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Osorio Serrano came up short 2-6, 4-6 against Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • In her last match, Tan was defeated 6-4, 5-7, 1-6 versus Maryna Zanevska in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
  • Osorio Serrano has played 16 matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Osorio Serrano has won 38.0% of her return games so far this year, and 62.0% of her service games.
  • On clay, Osorio Serrano has won 55.0% of her service games and 47.8% of her return games.
  • Tan has played 20 matches this year, and 19.6 games per match across all court types (19.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tan has won 57.8% of her games on serve, and 33.7% on return.
  • Tan has won 54.5% of her service games on clay, and 43.3% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
