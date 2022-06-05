How to watch Maria Sakkari vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tune in to NBC Sports Networks to see Maria Sakkari face off against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Sunday.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Sakkari vs. Osorio Serrano Matchup Info
|Maria Sakkari
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
3
World Rank
66
20-10
2022 Match Record
11-7
43-22
2022 Set Record
21-14
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Maria Sakkari vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Recent Performance
- Sakkari is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the French Open, at the hands of No. 81-ranked Karolina Muchova, 6-7, 6-7.
- In her most recent match, Osorio Serrano came up short 3-6, 3-6 versus Diane Parry in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
- Sakkari has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Sakkari has won 36.4% of her return games this year, and 73.2% of her service games.
- In her 18 matches this year, Osorio Serrano has played an average of 21.8 games across all court surfaces (21.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Osorio Serrano has won 61.6% of her service games and 38.1% of her return games.
