How to watch Mariam Bolkvadze vs. Susan Bandecchi at the Libema Open
Saturday's qualifying round of the Libema Open pits Mariam Bolkvadze versus Susan Bandecchi at . The matchup is available to watch on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Bolkvadze vs. Bandecchi Matchup Info
|Mariam Bolkvadze
|Susan Bandecchi
159
World Rank
218
2-4
2022 Match Record
2-5
5-9
2022 Set Record
5-11
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Mariam Bolkvadze vs. Susan Bandecchi Recent Performance
- Bolkvadze last played on May 16, 2022, a 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 223-ranked Seone Mendez in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Bandecchi most recently played on May 18, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 118-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Bolkvadze has played 20.2 games per match (20.2 in three-set matches) in her six matches this year (across all court types).
- Bolkvadze has won 26.7% of her return games so far this year, and 43.3% of her service games.
- Bandecchi has played 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches) in her seven matches so far this year across all court types.
- Bandecchi has won 33.3% of her return games this year, and 66.7% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Women's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
AM/EST
