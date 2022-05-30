How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 16 of the French Open, which includes Marin Cilic competing against Daniil Medvedev on May 30.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Cilic vs. Medvedev Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Daniil Medvedev
23
World Rank
2
16-11
2022 Match Record
16-5
46-29
2022 Set Record
44-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Marin Cilic vs. Daniil Medvedev Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Cilic was victorious 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 versus Gilles Simon on Saturday.
- In the Round of 32, Medvedev won 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 versus Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday.
- Cilic has played 26.3 games per match (32.7 in five-set matches) in his 27 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Cilic has won 85.2% of his service games so far this year, and 25.3% of his return games.
- On clay, Cilic has won 83.1% of his service games and 33.8% of his return games.
- Medvedev has played 21 matches this year (winning 57.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.8 games per match (37.3 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Medvedev has won 29.3% of his return games and 85.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Medvedev has won 82.0% of his games on serve, and 42.9% on return.
How To Watch
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Live Stream: FUBOTV
