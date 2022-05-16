How to watch Mario Vilella Martinez vs. Aleksandar Vukic at the Roland Garros
Watch Mario Vilella Martinez and Aleksandar Vukic go toe to toe in Monday's qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Vilella Martinez vs. Vukic Matchup Info
|Mario Vilella Martinez
|Aleksandar Vukic
217
World Rank
124
1-2
Match Record
5-6
4-4
Set Record
15-15
Argentina Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Mario Vilella Martinez vs. Aleksandar Vukic Recent Performance
- Vilella Martinez dropped his last match, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6 against Yannick Hanfmann in the qualifying round of the Argentina Open on February 5, 2022.
- In his last tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Vukic was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 119-ranked Jack Sock, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.
- In his three matches this year across all court types, Vilella Martinez has played an average of 27.3 games (27.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Vilella Martinez has won 62.5% of his games on serve, and 31.3% on return.
- Vilella Martinez has won 62.5% of his service games on clay, and 31.3% of his return games.
- Vukic has played 11 matches so far this year, and 27.2 games per match across all court surfaces (24.7 in three-set matches).
- Vukic has won 86.1% of his service games so far this year, and 12.8% of his return games.
