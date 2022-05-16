How to watch Marius Copil vs. Evan Furness at the Roland Garros
Monday's match between Marius Copil and Evan Furness in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Copil vs. Furness Matchup Info
|Marius Copil
|Evan Furness
243
World Rank
214
N/A
Match Record
N/A
N/A
Set Record
N/A
US Open
Last Tournament
Roland Garros
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Qualification
Marius Copil vs. Evan Furness Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Copil was defeated 6-7, 4-6 versus Evgeny Donskoy in the qualifying round of the US Open.
- Furness is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros, at the hands of No. 38-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Marius Copil vs Evan Furness
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:10
AM/EST
