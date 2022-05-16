Skip to main content

How to watch Marius Copil vs. Evan Furness at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's match between Marius Copil and Evan Furness in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • Court Surface: Clay

Copil vs. Furness Matchup Info

Marius CopilEvan Furness

243

World Rank

214

N/A

Match Record

N/A

N/A

Set Record

N/A

US Open

Last Tournament

Roland Garros

Qualification Round 2

Last Result

Qualification

Marius Copil vs. Evan Furness Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Copil was defeated 6-7, 4-6 versus Evgeny Donskoy in the qualifying round of the US Open.
  • Furness is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros, at the hands of No. 38-ranked Jenson Brooksby, 7-6, 6-7, 4-6.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Marius Copil vs Evan Furness

Time
9:10
AM/EST
