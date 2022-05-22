How to watch Marton Fucsovics vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux at the French Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's competition between Marton Fucsovics and Marton Fucsovics in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Fucsovics vs. Blancaneaux Matchup Info
|Marton Fucsovics
|Geoffrey Blancaneaux
55
World Rank
195
11-12
2022 Match Record
3-2
28-27
2022 Set Record
7-5
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 16
Marton Fucsovics vs. Geoffrey Blancaneaux Recent Performance
- Fucsovics came up short in his last match, 0-4 (retired) versus Dusan Lajovic in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 8, 2022.
- Blancaneaux defeated Daniel Masur 6-1, 6-3 on Friday in the qualifying round.
- Fucsovics has played 23 matches this year across all court types, and 23.7 games per match (46 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fucsovics has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.
- On clay, Fucsovics has won 79.7% of his service games and 29.3% of his return games.
- Blancaneaux has played 23.8 games per match in his five matches so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Blancaneaux has won 37.5% of his return games and 90.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Blancaneaux has won 90.9% of his games on serve, and 37.5% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
