How to watch Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the destination where Qinwen Zheng and Maryna Zanevska will meet for their May 22 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Zanevska vs. Zheng Matchup Info

Maryna ZanevskaQinwen Zheng

65

World Rank

74

7-7

2022 Match Record

12-8

13-11

2022 Set Record

28-21

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance

  • Zanevska is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, to No. 8-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 4-6, 6-7.
  • Zheng is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Mutua Madrid Open, to No. 78-ranked Karolina Muchova, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Zanevska has played 14 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Zanevska has won 41.6% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games.
  • On clay, Zanevska has won 61.8% of her service games and 51.4% of her return games.
  • In her 20 matches this year, Zheng has played an average of 24.3 games across all court types (24.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Zheng has won 70.5% of her service games and 29.9% of her return games.
  • On clay, Zheng has won 76.9% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
