How to watch Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the destination where Qinwen Zheng and Maryna Zanevska will meet for their May 22 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Zanevska vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Maryna Zanevska
|Qinwen Zheng
65
World Rank
74
7-7
2022 Match Record
12-8
13-11
2022 Set Record
28-21
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- Zanevska is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, to No. 8-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 4-6, 6-7.
- Zheng is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Mutua Madrid Open, to No. 78-ranked Karolina Muchova, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6.
- Zanevska has played 14 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Zanevska has won 41.6% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games.
- On clay, Zanevska has won 61.8% of her service games and 51.4% of her return games.
- In her 20 matches this year, Zheng has played an average of 24.3 games across all court types (24.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Zheng has won 70.5% of her service games and 29.9% of her return games.
- On clay, Zheng has won 76.9% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.
