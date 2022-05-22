How to watch Maryna Zanevska vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the destination where Qinwen Zheng and Maryna Zanevska will meet for their May 22 match, which is airing on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Zanevska vs. Zheng Matchup Info

Maryna Zanevska Qinwen Zheng 65 World Rank 74 7-7 2022 Match Record 12-8 13-11 2022 Set Record 28-21 Internationaux de Strasbourg Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 64

