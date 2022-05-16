How to watch Mats Moraing vs. Alessandro Giannessi at the Roland Garros
Tune in to on May 16 to see the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Mats Moraing and Alessandro Giannessi.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Moraing vs. Giannessi Matchup Info
|Mats Moraing
|Alessandro Giannessi
120
World Rank
170
1-3
Match Record
2-4
1-2
Set Record
4-10
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Mats Moraing vs. Alessandro Giannessi Recent Performance
- Moraing was defeated in his most recent match, 4-6, 1-3 against Ulises Blanch in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022.
- Giannessi last played on February 19, 2022, a 2-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 189-ranked Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves in the qualifying round of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- Moraing has played 14.3 games per match (14.3 in three-set matches) in his four matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Giannessi has played 24.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches) in his six matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Giannessi has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 5.3% on return.
- Giannessi has won 63.6% of his service games on clay, and 5.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Mats Moraing vs Alessandro Giannessi
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
