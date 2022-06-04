How to watch Matteo Martineau vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Libema Open
Watch Matteo Martineau and Pierre-Hugues Herbert face off in Saturday's qualifying round at the Libema Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Martineau vs. Herbert Matchup Info
|Matteo Martineau
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert
409
World Rank
171
0-1
2022 Match Record
6-5
1-2
2022 Set Record
14-12
Open 13 Provence
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Matteo Martineau vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert Recent Performance
- Martineau is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Open 13 Provence, to No. 161-ranked Damir Dzumhur, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- In his last match, Herbert came up short 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 against Thiago Agustin Tirante in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Martineau has played one match so far this year across all court types, and 26.0 games per match (26.0 in three-set matches).
- Martineau has won 76.9% of his service games this year, and 7.7% of his return games.
- Herbert has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 11 matches this year across all court types.
- Herbert has won 22.5% of his return games so far this year, and 81.0% of his service games.
