How to watch Matthew Ebden vs. Zizou Bergs at the Libema Open
To watch Sunday's match between No. 199 Zizou Bergs and No. 395 Matthew Ebden in the qualifying round of the Libema Open, tune in to NBC Sports Networks.
How to watch Matthew Ebden vs. Zizou Bergs at the Libema Open
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Ebden vs. Bergs Matchup Info
|Matthew Ebden
|Zizou Bergs
395
World Rank
199
2-4
2022 Match Record
1-5
6-9
2022 Set Record
3-8
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Matthew Ebden vs. Zizou Bergs Recent Performance
- Ebden is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 112-ranked Stefan Kozlov in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Bergs is coming off a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over No. 315-ranked Dragos Nicolae Madaras in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Ebden has played six matches this year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- Ebden has won 70.6% of his service games so far this year, and 18.8% of his return games.
- Through six matches this year, Bergs has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 47.3% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Bergs has won 23.3% of his return games and 72.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)