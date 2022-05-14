Skip to main content

How to watch Matthias Bachinger vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Matthias Bachinger and Gilles Simon are scheduled to compete in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 14, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bachinger vs. Simon Matchup Info

Matthias BachingerGilles Simon

326

World Rank

160

0-1

Match Record

3-5

0-2

Set Record

8-9

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Belgrade Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Matthias Bachinger vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Bachinger came up short 4-6, 3-6 against Philip Sekulic in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
  • Simon is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Belgrade Open, at the hands of No. 161-ranked Damir Dzumhur, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.
  • Bachinger has played one match this year across all court types, and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • Simon has played eight matches this year, and 23.6 games per match across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Simon has won 68.2% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:10
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
