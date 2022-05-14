How to watch Matthias Bachinger vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Matthias Bachinger and Gilles Simon are scheduled to compete in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 14, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bachinger vs. Simon Matchup Info
|Matthias Bachinger
|Gilles Simon
326
World Rank
160
0-1
Match Record
3-5
0-2
Set Record
8-9
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Matthias Bachinger vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance
- In his last match, Bachinger came up short 4-6, 3-6 against Philip Sekulic in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
- Simon is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Belgrade Open, at the hands of No. 161-ranked Damir Dzumhur, 6-3, 5-7, 2-6.
- Bachinger has played one match this year across all court types, and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
- Simon has played eight matches this year, and 23.6 games per match across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Simon has won 68.2% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
