How to watch Maximilian Marterer vs. Jurij Rodionov at the Roland Garros
The qualifying round of the Roland Garros features Jurij Rodionov and Maximilian Marterer going toe to toe on May 17 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in.
How to watch Maximilian Marterer vs. Jurij Rodionov at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Marterer vs. Rodionov Matchup Info
|Maximilian Marterer
|Jurij Rodionov
207
World Rank
130
3-2
Match Record
4-4
6-6
Set Record
10-10
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Maximilian Marterer vs. Jurij Rodionov Recent Performance
- Marterer was defeated in his last match, 2-6, 2-6 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 16 of the BMW Open on April 23, 2022.
- Rodionov is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Delray Beach Open by VITACOST.com, to No. 299-ranked Denis Istomin, 4-6, 2-6.
- In his five matches this year across all court surfaces, Marterer has played an average of 22.0 games (20.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Marterer has won 7.1% of his return games and 62.5% of his service games.
- Rodionov has played 26.5 games per match (26.5 in three-set matches) in his eight matches so far this year across all court types.
- Rodionov has won 83.3% of his service games this year, and 15.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Maximilian Marterer vs Jurij Rodionov
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)