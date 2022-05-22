How to watch Michael Mmoh vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the location where Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Michael Mmoh will come together for their May 22 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Mmoh vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info

Michael Mmoh Bernabe Zapata Miralles 179 World Rank 133 3-6 2022 Match Record 15-11 3-10 2022 Set Record 31-25 Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Last Tournament Millennium Estoril Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

