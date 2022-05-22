How to watch Michael Mmoh vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the location where Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Michael Mmoh will come together for their May 22 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Mmoh vs. Zapata Miralles Matchup Info
|Michael Mmoh
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
179
World Rank
133
3-6
2022 Match Record
15-11
3-10
2022 Set Record
31-25
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Michael Mmoh vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Mmoh was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 158-ranked Manuel Guinard, 6-4, 4-6, 5-7.
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Zapata Miralles defeated No. 200-ranked Luca Nardi, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
- Mmoh has played nine matches so far this year (across all court types), and 17.8 games per match.
- Mmoh has won 76.0% of his service games so far this year, and 32.0% of his return games.
- On clay, Mmoh has won 76.0% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
- Through 26 matches so far this year, Zapata Miralles has played 19.2 games per match and won 54.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Zapata Miralles has won 36.1% of his return games and 63.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Zapata Miralles has won 64.4% of his service games and 35.4% of his return games.
