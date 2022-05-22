How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. James Duckworth at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel on May 22 to witness No. 96 Mikael Ymer battle No. 70 James Duckworth in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Ymer vs. Duckworth Matchup Info
|Mikael Ymer
|James Duckworth
96
World Rank
70
5-9
2022 Match Record
0-2
14-20
2022 Set Record
3-5
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Mikael Ymer vs. James Duckworth Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Ymer was defeated 4-6, 1-6 versus Nerman Fatic in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Duckworth lost his most recent match, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, 2022.
- Through 14 matches so far this year (across all court types), Ymer has played 24.3 games per match (27.0 in five-set matches) and won 47.4% of them.
- Thus far this year, Ymer has won 25.8% of his return games and 71.5% of his service games.
- Ymer has won 44.4% of his service games on clay, and 11.1% of his return games.
- In his two matches so far this year, Duckworth has played an average of 34.0 games across all court types (42.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Duckworth has won 64.7% of his games on serve, and 23.5% on return.
- On clay, Duckworth has won 69.2% of his service games and 15.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)