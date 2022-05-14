Skip to main content

How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Nerman Fatic at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Mikael Ymer challenge Nerman Fatic in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Saturday.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Ymer vs. Fatic Matchup Info

Mikael YmerNerman Fatic

98

World Rank

274

5-8

Match Record

0-1

14-18

Set Record

0-2

Belgrade Open

Last Tournament

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Mikael Ymer vs. Nerman Fatic Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the Belgrade Open, Ymer was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 148-ranked Roman Safiullin, 5-7, 0-6.
  • Fatic dropped his last match, 2-6, 5-7 against Pavel Kotov in the qualifying round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on February 12, 2022.
  • Ymer has played 13 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Ymer has won 25.8% of his return games and 71.5% of his service games.
  • On clay, Ymer has won 44.4% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.
  • In his one match so far this year, Fatic has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fatic has won 60.0% of his games on serve, and 10.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:10
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

