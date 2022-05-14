How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Nerman Fatic at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Mikael Ymer challenge Nerman Fatic in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Saturday.
How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Nerman Fatic at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Ymer vs. Fatic Matchup Info
|Mikael Ymer
|Nerman Fatic
98
World Rank
274
5-8
Match Record
0-1
14-18
Set Record
0-2
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
Qatar ExxonMobil Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Mikael Ymer vs. Nerman Fatic Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the Belgrade Open, Ymer was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 148-ranked Roman Safiullin, 5-7, 0-6.
- Fatic dropped his last match, 2-6, 5-7 against Pavel Kotov in the qualifying round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on February 12, 2022.
- Ymer has played 13 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.8 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ymer has won 25.8% of his return games and 71.5% of his service games.
- On clay, Ymer has won 44.4% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.
- In his one match so far this year, Fatic has played an average of 20.0 games across all court surfaces (20.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fatic has won 60.0% of his games on serve, and 10.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:10
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)