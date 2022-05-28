Skip to main content

How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open

The Round of 32 of the French Open features Stefanos Tsitsipas and Mikael Ymer going toe to toe on May 28 at Stade Roland Garros. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Ymer vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Mikael YmerStefanos Tsitsipas

95

World Rank

4

7-9

2022 Match Record

32-8

20-21

2022 Set Record

75-34

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Runner-Up

Mikael Ymer vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Ymer beat No. 32-ranked Daniel Evans, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
  • Tsitsipas defeated No. 134-ranked Zdenek Kolar 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 on Thursday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Ymer has played 25.1 games per match (29.3 in five-set matches) in his 16 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Ymer has won 73.3% of his service games this year, and 29.7% of his return games.
  • On clay, Ymer has won 72.5% of his service games and 38.5% of his return games.
  • Through 40 matches this year, Tsitsipas has played 26.9 games per match (40.9 in five-set matches) and won 56.0% of them (across all court types).
  • Tsitsipas has won 26.1% of his return games so far this year, and 85.3% of his service games.
  • Tsitsipas has won 83.9% of his service games on clay, and 30.9% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

3rd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
