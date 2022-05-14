How to watch Miljan Zekic vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
If you're wanting to see No. 265 Miljan Zekic match up with No. 181 Michael Mmoh in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 14, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Zekic vs. Mmoh Matchup Info
|Miljan Zekic
|Michael Mmoh
265
World Rank
181
N/A
Match Record
2-4
N/A
Set Record
2-6
N/A
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
N/A
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Miljan Zekic vs. Michael Mmoh Recent Performance
- Mmoh is coming off a loss in the at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, failing to advance past Nick Kyrgios, - (retired).
- Mmoh has played 16.5 games per match (16.5 in three-set matches) in his six matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mmoh has won 100.0% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
- Mmoh has won 100.0% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.
