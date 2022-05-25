Skip to main content

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Alexander Bublik at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik are scheduled to compete in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, and you can see it on MSG.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: MSG
  TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kecmanovic vs. Bublik Matchup Info

Miomir KecmanovicAlexander Bublik

31

World Rank

42

26-11

2022 Match Record

10-12

63-29

2022 Set Record

24-28

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Gonet Geneva Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Alexander Bublik Recent Performance

  • Kecmanovic is coming off a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 88-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • In the Round of 128 on Monday, Bublik beat No. 68-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Kecmanovic has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.6 games per match (34.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kecmanovic has won 29.8% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
  • On clay, Kecmanovic has won 76.5% of his service games and 37.1% of his return games.
  • Bublik has played 24.5 games per match (31.5 in five-set matches) in his 22 matches this year across all court types.
  • Bublik has won 76.4% of his service games this year, and 17.1% of his return games.
  • On clay, Bublik has won 76.3% of his service games and 12.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Day 4: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
