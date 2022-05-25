How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Alexander Bublik at the French Open
Miomir Kecmanovic and Alexander Bublik are scheduled to compete in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, and you can see it on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kecmanovic vs. Bublik Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Alexander Bublik
31
World Rank
42
26-11
2022 Match Record
10-12
63-29
2022 Set Record
24-28
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Alexander Bublik Recent Performance
- Kecmanovic is coming off a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 88-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Bublik beat No. 68-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
- Kecmanovic has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.6 games per match (34.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kecmanovic has won 29.8% of his return games and 81.7% of his service games.
- On clay, Kecmanovic has won 76.5% of his service games and 37.1% of his return games.
- Bublik has played 24.5 games per match (31.5 in five-set matches) in his 22 matches this year across all court types.
- Bublik has won 76.4% of his service games this year, and 17.1% of his return games.
- On clay, Bublik has won 76.3% of his service games and 12.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Day 4: Men's and Women's Second Round
