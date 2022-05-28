How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open
Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open pits Miomir Kecmanovic against Daniil Medvedev at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Kecmanovic vs. Medvedev Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Daniil Medvedev
31
World Rank
2
27-11
2022 Match Record
15-5
66-30
2022 Set Record
41-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Daniil Medvedev Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Kecmanovic won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 against Alexander Bublik on Thursday.
- Medvedev defeated No. 56-ranked Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
- Kecmanovic has played 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (34.5 in five-set matches).
- Kecmanovic has won 81.3% of his service games this year, and 30.8% of his return games.
- On clay, Kecmanovic has won 76.2% of his service games and 38.2% of his return games.
- In his 20 matches so far this year, Medvedev has played an average of 27.9 games across all court types (38.6 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Medvedev has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 28.9% on return.
- On clay, Medvedev has won 75.7% of his service games and 44.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
