How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's Round of 32 of the French Open pits Miomir Kecmanovic against Daniil Medvedev at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kecmanovic vs. Medvedev Matchup Info

Miomir KecmanovicDaniil Medvedev

31

World Rank

2

27-11

2022 Match Record

15-5

66-30

2022 Set Record

41-16

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Gonet Geneva Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Daniil Medvedev Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Kecmanovic won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 against Alexander Bublik on Thursday.
  • Medvedev defeated No. 56-ranked Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Kecmanovic has played 38 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (34.5 in five-set matches).
  • Kecmanovic has won 81.3% of his service games this year, and 30.8% of his return games.
  • On clay, Kecmanovic has won 76.2% of his service games and 38.2% of his return games.
  • In his 20 matches so far this year, Medvedev has played an average of 27.9 games across all court types (38.6 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Medvedev has won 84.7% of his games on serve, and 28.9% on return.
  • On clay, Medvedev has won 75.7% of his service games and 44.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

3rd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
