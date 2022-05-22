Skip to main content

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to see No. 31 Miomir Kecmanovic go head to head with No. 90 Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel.

How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kecmanovic vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info

Miomir KecmanovicTomas Martin Etcheverry

31

World Rank

90

25-11

2022 Match Record

8-7

60-29

2022 Set Record

17-18

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Recent Performance

  • In his last match, Kecmanovic came up short 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • In his most recent match, Etcheverry came up short 2-6, 1-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • Kecmanovic has played 36 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.5 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches).
  • Kecmanovic has won 82.0% of his service games so far this year, and 29.1% of his return games.
  • Kecmanovic has won 76.8% of his service games on clay, and 35.9% of his return games.
  • Through 15 matches this year, Etcheverry has played 21.9 games per match (28.0 in five-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court types).
  • Etcheverry has won 72.2% of his service games so far this year, and 14.7% of his return games.
  • On clay, Etcheverry has won 77.0% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

stephen-curry
SI Guide

Mavs Look To Get on the Board vs. Warriors

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Dominic Thiem at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch John Isner vs. Quentin Halys at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lloyd Harris vs. Richard Gasquet at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Attila Balazs vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy