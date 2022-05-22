How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the French Open
If you're wanting to see No. 31 Miomir Kecmanovic go head to head with No. 90 Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kecmanovic vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31
World Rank
90
25-11
2022 Match Record
8-7
60-29
2022 Set Record
17-18
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Recent Performance
- In his last match, Kecmanovic came up short 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his most recent match, Etcheverry came up short 2-6, 1-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Kecmanovic has played 36 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.5 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches).
- Kecmanovic has won 82.0% of his service games so far this year, and 29.1% of his return games.
- Kecmanovic has won 76.8% of his service games on clay, and 35.9% of his return games.
- Through 15 matches this year, Etcheverry has played 21.9 games per match (28.0 in five-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court types).
- Etcheverry has won 72.2% of his service games so far this year, and 14.7% of his return games.
- On clay, Etcheverry has won 77.0% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.
