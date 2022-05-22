Skip to main content

How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Donna Vekic at the French Open

Mirjam Bjorklund and Donna Vekic are set to compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bjorklund vs. Vekic Matchup Info

Mirjam BjorklundDonna Vekic

150

World Rank

101

7-4

2022 Match Record

4-2

15-10

2022 Set Record

8-6

Copa Colsanitas

Last Tournament

TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Qualification

Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Donna Vekic Recent Performance

  • Bjorklund beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-3 on Friday in the qualifying round.
  • Vekic defeated Anastasia Gasanova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
  • Through 11 matches so far this year (across all court types), Bjorklund has played 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
  • Bjorklund has won 59.3% of her return games this year, and 70.2% of her service games.
  • On clay, Bjorklund has won 70.2% of her service games and 59.3% of her return games.
  • Vekic has played six matches so far this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court types (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Vekic has won 66.7% of her service games and 40.9% of her return games.
  • Vekic has won 70.3% of her service games on clay, and 50.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
