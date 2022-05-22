How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Donna Vekic at the French Open
Mirjam Bjorklund and Donna Vekic are set to compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Donna Vekic at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Bjorklund vs. Vekic Matchup Info
|Mirjam Bjorklund
|Donna Vekic
150
World Rank
101
7-4
2022 Match Record
4-2
15-10
2022 Set Record
8-6
Copa Colsanitas
Last Tournament
TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Qualification
Mirjam Bjorklund vs. Donna Vekic Recent Performance
- Bjorklund beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1, 6-3 on Friday in the qualifying round.
- Vekic defeated Anastasia Gasanova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the qualifying round.
- Through 11 matches so far this year (across all court types), Bjorklund has played 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
- Bjorklund has won 59.3% of her return games this year, and 70.2% of her service games.
- On clay, Bjorklund has won 70.2% of her service games and 59.3% of her return games.
- Vekic has played six matches so far this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court types (20.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Vekic has won 66.7% of her service games and 40.9% of her return games.
- Vekic has won 70.3% of her service games on clay, and 50.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)