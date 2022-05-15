Skip to main content

How to watch Nerman Fatic vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon includes Gilles Simon and Nerman Fatic going toe to toe on May 15 at Parc De La TeTe D'or. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Clay

Fatic vs. Simon Matchup Info

Nerman FaticGilles Simon

274

World Rank

160

0-1

Match Record

3-5

0-2

Set Record

8-9

Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Last Tournament

Belgrade Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Nerman Fatic vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance

  • Fatic defeated No. 98-ranked Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to make the qualifying round.
  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Simon beat No. 326-ranked Matthias Bachinger, 6-2, 6-4.
  • Fatic has played one match so far this year across all court types, and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches).
  • Fatic has won 10.0% of his return games so far this year, and 60.0% of his service games.
  • In his eight matches this year, Simon has played an average of 23.6 games across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • Simon has won 26.1% of his return games so far this year, and 68.2% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)





