How to watch Nerman Fatic vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
The qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon includes Gilles Simon and Nerman Fatic going toe to toe on May 15 at Parc De La TeTe D'or. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Fatic vs. Simon Matchup Info
|Nerman Fatic
|Gilles Simon
274
World Rank
160
0-1
Match Record
3-5
0-2
Set Record
8-9
Qatar ExxonMobil Open
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Nerman Fatic vs. Gilles Simon Recent Performance
- Fatic defeated No. 98-ranked Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to make the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Simon beat No. 326-ranked Matthias Bachinger, 6-2, 6-4.
- Fatic has played one match so far this year across all court types, and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in three-set matches).
- Fatic has won 10.0% of his return games so far this year, and 60.0% of his service games.
- In his eight matches this year, Simon has played an average of 23.6 games across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Simon has won 26.1% of his return games so far this year, and 68.2% of his service games.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
