How to watch Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov at the Roland Garros
If you're hoping to see No. 159 Nikola Milojevic match up with No. 147 Egor Gerasimov in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on May 16, tune in to.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Milojevic vs. Gerasimov Matchup Info
|Nikola Milojevic
|Egor Gerasimov
159
World Rank
147
6-6
Match Record
14-11
16-14
Set Record
33-28
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 16
Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Milojevic was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 220-ranked Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.
- Gerasimov is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, to No. 32-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 2-6, 3-6.
- In his 12 matches this year across all court types, Milojevic has played an average of 26.8 games (25.7 in three-set matches).
- Through 25 matches so far this year, Gerasimov has played 22.6 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Gerasimov has won 76.7% of his service games and 24.8% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gerasimov has won 75.0% of his games on serve, and 22.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Nikola Milojevic vs Egor Gerasimov
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:15
AM/EST
