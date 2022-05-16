How to watch Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to see No. 159 Nikola Milojevic match up with No. 147 Egor Gerasimov in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on May 16, tune in to.

How to watch Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov at the Roland Garros

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Monday, May 16

Monday, May 16 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Milojevic vs. Gerasimov Matchup Info

Nikola Milojevic Egor Gerasimov 159 World Rank 147 6-6 Match Record 14-11 16-14 Set Record 33-28 Chile Dove Men+Care Open Last Tournament BMW Open Qualification Last Result Round of 16

Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov Recent Performance