How to watch Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov at the Roland Garros

If you're hoping to see No. 159 Nikola Milojevic match up with No. 147 Egor Gerasimov in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on May 16, tune in to.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Milojevic vs. Gerasimov Matchup Info

Nikola MilojevicEgor Gerasimov

159

World Rank

147

6-6

Match Record

14-11

16-14

Set Record

33-28

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

BMW Open

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 16

Nikola Milojevic vs. Egor Gerasimov Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Milojevic was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 220-ranked Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.
  • Gerasimov is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, to No. 32-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 2-6, 3-6.
  • In his 12 matches this year across all court types, Milojevic has played an average of 26.8 games (25.7 in three-set matches).
  • Through 25 matches so far this year, Gerasimov has played 22.6 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Gerasimov has won 76.7% of his service games and 24.8% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gerasimov has won 75.0% of his games on serve, and 22.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Nikola Milojevic vs Egor Gerasimov

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
