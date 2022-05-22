How to watch Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Maxime Cressy at the French Open
Don't miss No. 25 Nikoloz Basilashvili match up against No. 63 Maxime Cressy in the Round of 128 of the French Open. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Maxime Cressy at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Basilashvili vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|Maxime Cressy
25
World Rank
63
8-14
2022 Match Record
16-13
17-29
2022 Set Record
41-33
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- Basilashvili last played on May 18, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 79-ranked Joao Sousa in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- In his most recent match, Cressy lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 against Giulio Zeppieri in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Basilashvili has played 22 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match (49.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Basilashvili has won 67.4% of his service games and 21.7% of his return games.
- Basilashvili has won 69.8% of his service games on clay, and 21.9% of his return games.
- Cressy has played 29 matches this year, and 26.7 games per match across all court types (45.3 in five-set matches).
- Cressy has won 16.8% of his return games so far this year, and 84.3% of his service games.
- On clay, Cressy has won 65.4% of his service games and 15.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)